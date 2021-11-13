-
Marc Leishman shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman makes 20-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Marc Leishman makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a 270 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Leishman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Leishman hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.
