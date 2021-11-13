-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a 265 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Mackenzie Hughes chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
