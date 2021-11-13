-
Luke List shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke List makes birdie on No. 17 at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Luke List makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Luke List hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under with Jason Kokrak and Russell Henley; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; and Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 2 under for the round.
List got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at even-par for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, List chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, List's 110 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
