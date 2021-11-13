-
Lee Hodges posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the third round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lee Hodges hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hodges finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Lee Hodges hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hodges had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
