8-over 78 by Lanto Griffin in third round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 60th at 4 over; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Martin Trainer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the day.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 4 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Griffin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 5 over for the round.
Griffin his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 6 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 7 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Griffin's 98 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 6 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 7 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 8 over for the round.
