-
-
Kramer Hickok shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Kramer Hickok saves par from 29 feet at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kramer Hickok makes a 29-foot par putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hickok had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hickok's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hickok missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.
-
-