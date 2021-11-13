  • Kramer Hickok shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kramer Hickok makes a 29-foot par putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok saves par from 29 feet at Houston Open

    In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kramer Hickok makes a 29-foot par putt on the par-4 14th hole.