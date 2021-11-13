-
-
Kevin Tway shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Tway's 24-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Kevin Tway hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Tway's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Tway chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.
-
-