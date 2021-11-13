-
-
Kevin Streelman putts well in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his round tied for 22nd at 1 under; Matthew Wolff, Kevin Tway, Martin Trainer, and Adam Long are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Kramer Hickok, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 8th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Kevin Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Streelman had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Streelman hit his 91 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Streelman's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-