Kelly Kraft shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kelly Kraft makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kelly Kraft makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kelly Kraft hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 14th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Kraft's 218 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.
Kraft got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 2 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kraft hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.
Kraft got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 2 over for the round.
