Keith Mitchell shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell drops 18-foot bridie putt at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Keith Mitchell makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Keith Mitchell hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
Mitchell tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Mitchell got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 2 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
At the 576-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
