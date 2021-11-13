-
Joel Dahmen shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
