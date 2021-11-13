-
Jim Herman shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 65th at 5 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, Marc Leishman, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
Herman tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 2 over for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Herman's tee shot went 117 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Herman to 6 over for the round.
