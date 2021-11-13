-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on No. 17 at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, and Martin Trainer; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Vegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Vegas at 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Vegas's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Vegas's 144 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Vegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Vegas had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
