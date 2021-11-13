In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Kokrak hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Jason Kokrak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kokrak's 100 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kokrak at 2 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Kokrak hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

Kokrak had a fantastic chip-in on the 182-yard par-3 ninth. His tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and tee shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.