Jason Day shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day jars 45-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Day makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
Jason Day hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 65th at 5 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Matthew Wolff, and Kevin Tway are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Day's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 4 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Day to 4 over for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 5 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
