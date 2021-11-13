-
J.J. Spaun shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 16 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, J.J. Spaun makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Matthew Wolff, and Kevin Tway are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Spaun got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Spaun's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.
