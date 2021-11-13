-
Hudson Swafford putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford's 46-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Hudson Swafford makes a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Hudson Swafford hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his round tied for 44th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.
Hudson Swafford got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hudson Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Swafford hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Swafford's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Swafford got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to even for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Swafford's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
