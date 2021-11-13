-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Henrik Norlander hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Norlander hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Norlander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to even for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Norlander got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Norlander to 2 over for the round.
