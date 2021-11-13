-
Harry Higgs shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
Highlights
Harry Higgs makes birdie on No. 8 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Harry Higgs hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 47th at 2 over; Matthew Wolff, Kevin Tway, Martin Trainer, and Adam Long are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Kramer Hickok, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 8th at 5 under.
Higgs got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Higgs hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th Higgs hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Higgs had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.
