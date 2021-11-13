-
Hank Lebioda putts well in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Matthew Wolff, Kevin Tway, Martin Trainer, and Adam Long are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Kramer Hickok, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hank Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
