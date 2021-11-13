-
Erik van Rooyen putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 third round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on No. 15 at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Erik van Rooyen makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 56th at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Erik van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, van Rooyen's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 5 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.
