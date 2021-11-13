-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
Dylan Frittelli sinks a 28-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Dylan Frittelli makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 22nd at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Matthew Wolff, and Kevin Tway are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Frittelli's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
Frittelli got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
