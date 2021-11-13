-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 50th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
