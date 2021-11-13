Davis Riley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his round tied for 22nd at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Matthew Wolff, and Kevin Tway are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Davis Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Riley had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Riley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Riley hit his 102 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Riley's tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Riley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Riley hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Riley hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.