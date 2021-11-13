-
Chris Stroud finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Chris Stroud hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 43rd at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Matthew Wolff, and Kevin Tway are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Stroud his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stroud to 1 over for the round.
Stroud got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Stroud's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Stroud hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.
