Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the par-5 third, Reavie chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reavie had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Reavie missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
