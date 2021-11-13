-
Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Cameron Tringale in the third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, Marc Leishman, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-5 16th, Cameron Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Tringale's 105 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
