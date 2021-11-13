-
-
Cameron Smith putts well in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 18 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Cameron Smith makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, Marc Leishman, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Cameron Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Smith to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Smith hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Smith chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Smith hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
-
-