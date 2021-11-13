-
Bronson Burgoon putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his day tied for 50th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Bronson Burgoon's 153 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Burgoon hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Burgoon hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
