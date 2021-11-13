-
Brice Garnett shoots 7-over 77 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 66th at 6 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Garnett's tee shot went 225 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Garnett's tee shot went 134 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 6 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garnett to 7 over for the round.
