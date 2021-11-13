-
Brian Stuard shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 60th at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Stuard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Stuard at even for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Stuard's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
Stuard got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Stuard to 4 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Stuard hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.
