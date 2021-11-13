-
Brian Harman shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 48th at 2 over; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Martin Trainer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Harman's tee shot went 156 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Harman hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Harman's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
