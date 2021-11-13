-
Andrew Putnam shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Martin Trainer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Putnam hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Putnam chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Putnam had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Putnam's his second shot went 63 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to 3 over for the round.
