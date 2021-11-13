-
-
Alex Smalley putts well in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Alex Smalley makes birdie on No. 11 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Alex Smalley makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
Alex Smalley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his round tied for 22nd at 1 under; Matthew Wolff, Kevin Tway, Martin Trainer, and Adam Long are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Kramer Hickok, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Alex Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alex Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Smalley hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 145 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
-
-