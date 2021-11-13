-
Adam Scott shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott's pin-high wedge yields birdie at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Adam Scott hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 50th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Scott's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Scott's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.
