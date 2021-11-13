-
Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk rolls in a 28-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Schenk makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Schenk hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Schenk's 207 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.
