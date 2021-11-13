-
Adam Long shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 13, 2021
Highlights
Adam Long's wedge below the hole and birdie at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Long hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Long suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
Long got a double bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 3 over for the round.
