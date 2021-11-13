-
Aaron Wise putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his round tied for 32nd at even par; Matthew Wolff, Kevin Tway, Martin Trainer, and Adam Long are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Kramer Hickok, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Aaron Wise got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Wise's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
