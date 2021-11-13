-
-
Aaron Rai shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
Aaron Rai hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Rai finished his round tied for 32nd at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, Marc Leishman, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Rai had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Rai chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.
-
-