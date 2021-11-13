-
-
Zach Johnson putts well in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Zach Johnson hit 11 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Zach Johnson got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zach Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 113 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
-
-