November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Clark's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
