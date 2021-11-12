-
Vincent Whaley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Whaley tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Whaley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.
