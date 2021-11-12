-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton's tight wedge leads to birdie at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 107th at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hatton hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hatton hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Hatton hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
