-
-
Tyler McCumber shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
Tyler McCumber hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 85th at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, McCumber chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, McCumber chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 3 over for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 4 over for the round.
-
-