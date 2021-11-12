-
-
Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 65th at 1 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Duncan's tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-