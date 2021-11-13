-
Trey Mullinax shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 68th at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
