Tony Finau shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 3 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Tony Finau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 68th at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Finau got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Finau chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Finau hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Finau's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Finau to 4 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Finau hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.
