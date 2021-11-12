Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoge had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hoge missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to even for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hoge's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.