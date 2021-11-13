-
Taylor Pendrith shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Get to know: Taylor Pendrith
Get to know Taylor Pendrith, a PGA TOUR rookie who finished the 2020-21 combined season No. 7 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings after recording four runner-up finishes and 21 top-25s across 37 starts en route to earning his TOUR card. Pendrith talks about bouncing back and forth between the Mackenzie Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour while overcoming injuries since turning pro in 2014.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 125th at 9 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
Pendrith got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 3 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Pendrith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at 4 over for the round.
