  • Taylor Pendrith shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • Get to know Taylor Pendrith, a PGA TOUR rookie who finished the 2020-21 combined season No. 7 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings after recording four runner-up finishes and 21 top-25s across 37 starts en route to earning his TOUR card. Pendrith talks about bouncing back and forth between the Mackenzie Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour while overcoming injuries since turning pro in 2014.
