Taylor Moore shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Taylor Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 82nd at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Moore had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Moore's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at even-par for the round.
Moore got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Moore hit his 106 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
